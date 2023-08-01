6 Unexplored Places On Earth That You Hardly Get To Visit

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 01, 2023
The ocean floor: Until 2012, no human reached the ocean floor. There are alien-like animals, and luminous jellyfishes. It's highly unlikely that we get to see the deepest and darkest parts of the ocean. You may see some David Attenborough documentaries
Greenland: It is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and very few people have visited this place in Europe. There are only 57,000 people living at this place and Northern Lights are regularly visible dancing above the island. Cruises to this island are very expensive
The Northwest Passage, Arctic Canada: This is one of the most difficult passage due to the large amount of ice floating in the waters. Some chuck can even cause significant damage to ships
South Georgia Island: There's no airport at this island and it is stranded out in the Atlantic Ocean. It is only accessible by boat. There are millions of penguins and only 17,000 people have visited this place so far
Sakha, Russia: About one million people live along the Lena river. The place experiences most extreme seasons with winters – 43.5°C and summers 19°C. Sakha people hunt squirrel, fox and ermine to sustain their life. There's also ice fishing
The Sahara, Africa: It is the largest hot desert in the world and stretches across northern Africa. The cities are located within the yellow sands. There's entire region that's yet to be explored
