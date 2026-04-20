Ultimate Summer Festive Outfit! Sonam Bajwa's ₹68,800 Sharara Set Will Inspire You

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 20, 2026

Sonam Bajwa stepped out in style for the promotions of her upcoming film Pitt Siyapa, turning heads in a dreamy purple sharara set, and it is the summer festive look we did not know we needed

The actress wowed in a chiffon-embroidered short kurti paired with a chiffon kali sharara, featuring a beautifully flowy silhouette that oozed traditional charm and modern ease

The complete set, including a net-embroidered dupatta, is by designer Ridhi Mehra, priced at Rs 68,800 on the brand's official website

In a refreshingly modern styling move, Sonam ditched the dupatta altogether, letting the intricate details of the ensemble do all the talking

She accessorised minimally with a pair of statement dangling earrings, a stack of delicate bracelets on one hand, and a few rings, keeping it elegant without overdoing it

Sonam's makeup was equally dreamy with a clean base, rosy cheeks, muted eyes, and nude glossy lips that complemented the soft purple palette of her look

Her hair was styled in relaxed, middle-parted natural waves, adding a fuss-free, effortless finish to the overall look

Thanks For Reading!

Nita Ambani Dons Massive Gold Jewellery With 'Lord Shiva & Lord Krishna' Figure For Mukesh Ambani's...
Find out More