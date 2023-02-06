Turkey Earthquake: 7 Countries that are earthquake prone

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 06, 2023

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria early Monday, reportedly killing more than 1,300 people. Here are 7 countries that are earthquake prone

Nepal is one of the most earthquake prone country as it sits on the boundary of two massive tectonic plates - the Indo-Australian and the Asian plates which formed the HImalayas

Japan is located on the most earthquake prone zone on the planet- the Pacific ring of fire, an area around the Pacific Ocean. The country has over 1,000 seismometers around the island to detect earthquakes

China is so prone to earthquakes, as it sits on top of several active tectonic plates that constantly shift and grind against each other, putting stress on the land below

Indonesia is also located on the Pacific Ring of Fire. And due to it essentially being surrounded by the majority of Earth's subduction zones, the country is also vulnerable to volcanic activity

Iran straddles the spot where the Eurasian and Arabian tectonic plates meet. At the Gulf of Oman, one plate shifts below another, which is why 'very deep earthquakes' occur in this region

Philippines, the island country sits above the Ring of Fire and is aslo prone to volcanic activity

Mexico is located in a former lake-bed whose soft soil can essentially amplify tremors in the area. That makes small earthquakes feel larger

Thanks For Reading!

Powerful earthquake kills hundreds in Turkey, Syria; check pictures of devastation
Find out More