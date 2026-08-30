'Too Blessed To Be Stressed': Nora Fatehi Serves Effortless Summer Fashion With Printed Bikini & Chic Vacay Looks In Spain

By: Rutunjay D | August 30, 2026
Nora Fatehi is serving effortless summer fashion with her latest holiday pictures from Spain. From breezy beachside outfits to playful swimwear, the actress has packed plenty of easy, vacation-ready looks into her getaway wardrobe.
Nora takes her vacation style up a notch by pairing a printed bikini-style top with the same denim shorts. The combination brings a fun beach-to-brunch aesthetic to her wardrobe.
In another look, she pairs a fitted light-grey cropped tank top with distressed denim shorts. The combination is a timeless summer staple that feels casual, youthful and effortlessly cool.
The high-waisted blue denim shorts feature frayed edges, adding a relaxed holiday feel to the ensemble. Paired with the fitted top, the look creates a balanced silhouette.
Her beauty looks remain understated, with softly defined eyes, a subtle lip and glowing skin. The minimal makeup allows her holiday outfits and sun-kissed setting to take centre stage.
Nora looks chic in a fitted teal mini dress featuring contrast white stripes along the neckline and hem. The sporty silhouette gives the outfit a relaxed yet stylish tennis-inspired vibe.
Keeping the first look fuss-free, Nora lets the vibrant teal shade do most of the talking. The simple silhouette makes it perfect for a laid-back afternoon by the sea.
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