Tomato Price Rise: 5 Simple Ingredients You Can Substitute Tomatoes In Food Preparations

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
With the rise in tomato prices, it becomes difficult to manage kitchen in a budget but at the same time, tomatoes are an integral part of every sabji and food preparation in Indian households. Here are 5 simple food substitutes that you can add in your food preparations instead of costly tomatoes
Pumpkins: have a natural sweetness quite like tomatoes and are texturally similar
Raw Mango: As tangy and sweetish as tomatoes, raw mangoes are also texturally similar when cooked properly
Tamarind: You can add 'khatta' flavour to your sabji with Imli instead of expensive tomatoes
Curd: is also useful for making Indian-style curries with a tomato base. It gives the curry thickness and the appropriate amount of tanginess, so you won’t miss tomatoes too much. Simply stir the curd thoroughly and add it at the end of the cooking process to limit the possibility of it breaking
Vinegar: It will provide a unique sour and tangy flavour to the food preparation
