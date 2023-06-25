7 Effective Home Remedies To Cure Sore Throat During This Monsoon Season

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 25, 2023
Rinsing and gargling with salt water helps the sore throat and also diffuses the inflammation to an extent
A tablespoon of ginger juice with a tablespoon of honey mixed with warm water can be a quick home remedy for your aching tonsils
Keep sipping warm water and avoid cold drinks, ice creams and oily foods
Chewing on cloves release eugenol which is a natural painkiller with anti-bacterial properties and helps to numb the pain in your throat
Hot turmeric milk is an age-old tradition that is followed by generations in our country. Along with sore throat, it even helps in treating a persistent cold, thanks to its natural antibiotic properties
Ginger and Tulsi Tea: To which add a few peppercorns. You can also, add 1-2 cloves to the tea to be more effective to treat your sore throat
Raw garlic: When crushed, raw garlic releases a compound called allicin that has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties. The best way to use garlic for sore throats is to chew it raw or take a slice and suck on it for 15 minutes
Thanks For Reading!