Things about Thailand no one will tell you; You will be surprised to know the real name of Bangkok

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
It is reported that about sixteen million tourists fly to Thailand every year. From idyllic islands to the bustling cities, there are about 77 provinces in Thailand with 63 million people across mountains
Apart from its basic touristy charm, Thailand holds some interesting facts that only a local can tell you. But, here you go, the 9 interesting facts about the country that will leave you surprised
Untill 1939, Thailand was actually known as Siam. Then the name changes and then again it became Siam in 1945 to 1949
Siamese cats are local to Thailand
You can not leave your house without wearing underwear. Yes, it's illegal. It is also illegal to drive shirtless in Thailand
Thailand is the world's largest exporter of rice
Thailand has monarchy, just like England
Around 90 per cent Thai people are Buddhist
A Thai woman lived for 33 days & nights in a glass room full of scorpions, setting a new world record
Thais must always keep their head lower than that of anyone older or more important than them
Bangkok's real name was: Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit
