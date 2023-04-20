Planning a Thailand trip? 8 National Parks to visit at the 'Land of white Elephants'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 20, 2023
Kui Buri National Park, famous for its elephants is the most visited places in Thailand
Khao Sok National Park located in Thailand's Surat Thani Province is known for its rainforest and wildlife
Kaeng Krachan National Park is the largest National Park in Thailand. This place is known for the beautiful birds and rare palnt species
Khao Yai National Park located near Sankamphaeng mountain range in Central Thailand is aperfect for adventure junkies
Mu Ko Surin National Park is a marine park that has protected island known for its coral reefs and marine life
Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is famous for its limestone hills. Make sure to viist the buddhist temple inside the Phraya Nakhon cave
Ao Phang NGA National Park with 42 karst island is one of the most visited places in Thailand
Mu Ko Similan National Park is one of Thailand's marine parks that is known for coral reefs and pristine marine life
