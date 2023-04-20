Planning a Thailand trip? 8 National Parks to visit at the 'Land of white Elephants'

Kui Buri National Park, famous for its elephants is the most visited places in Thailand

Khao Sok National Park located in Thailand's Surat Thani Province is known for its rainforest and wildlife

Kaeng Krachan National Park is the largest National Park in Thailand. This place is known for the beautiful birds and rare palnt species

Khao Yai National Park located near Sankamphaeng mountain range in Central Thailand is aperfect for adventure junkies

Mu Ko Surin National Park is a marine park that has protected island known for its coral reefs and marine life

Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is famous for its limestone hills. Make sure to viist the buddhist temple inside the Phraya Nakhon cave

Ao Phang NGA National Park with 42 karst island is one of the most visited places in Thailand

Mu Ko Similan National Park is one of Thailand's marine parks that is known for coral reefs and pristine marine life

