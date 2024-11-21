The Only Village In South India That Receives 'Snowfall'; Know More

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 21, 2024
It is a rare phenomenon to receive snowfall in South India but this village in Andra Pradesh stands out
All images from Canva
Lambasingi, often referred to as the "Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh," is the only place in South India where temperatures occasionally drop to near freezing, leading to frost and rare instances of snowfall
Situated at an altitude of approximately 1,000 meters above sea level, Lambasingi’s high elevation contributes to its chilly climate
The village experiences temperatures as low as 0°C during peak winters, particularly in December and January, making it one of the coldest places in southern India
Lambasingi attracts visitors from across the region who are eager to witness frost and its scenic mist-covered landscapes during winter mornings
While frost is common, actual snowfall is an extremely rare event in Lambasingi, occurring only under specific atmospheric conditions
Surrounded by dense forests, rolling hills, and picturesque valleys, Lambasingi offers a serene and tranquil environment for nature lovers
Thanks For Reading!