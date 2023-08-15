The Hidden Code: Deep-Rooted Meaning Of 24 Spokes Of Ashok Chakra In The Indian National Flag

Similar to the tricolour Indian Nation Flag, the 24 spokes of Ashoka Chakra also, are representative of the 24 qualities of a man. They also represent continuity, motion and India's progress. Here is the deep-rooted meaning of each spoke in Ashoka Chakra: 1. Chastity: To live a simple life. 2. Health: Inspires to live a healthy life. 3. Peace: To maintain peace and harmony in the country.