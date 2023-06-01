The Blue Empress; Artist generates AI image of luxury plane ready to reign the skies

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
'The Blue Empress' is a series of AI generated images by artist Harshdeep Arora
All pics courtesy: Harshdeep Arora/ Instagram
The series showcases a plane that is ready to reign the skies with regal luxury
The royal blue colour luxury plane has gold and blue motif work on the outside
While inside the aeroplane, the cockpit is covered in golden work on the roof and it has royal blue leather chairs
The kitchen has modern luxurious gadgets, beautiful golden windows and expensive crockeries
The seating area has some beautidul wallpaper with motifs and golden panels across the space along with signature royal blue chairs
The luxurious bedroom has beauful blue glass walls and luxurious blue bed perfect for the flight
A luxury flights needs a luxurious golden wadrobe that has evrything you need to look fabulous
The bathroom speaks luxury as well, with golden windows and golden faucets
