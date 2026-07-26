Tera Yaar Hoon Main Star Akansha Sharma Is Impossible To Ignore In Body-Skimming Gown

By: Aanchal C | July 26, 2026

Akansha Sharma turned heads with her latest photoshoot, slipping into a sleek silver-grey gown that perfectly balanced elegance with modern glamour

The Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress wore a body-skimming gown that accentuated her silhouette with its sculpted fit and a mermaid-style hem

Featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and full-length fitted sleeves, the ensemble created a sophisticated yet striking look

The standout feature of the outfit was its intricately embellished metallic floral neckline, adding a elegant touch that instantly elevated the minimalist gown

Instead of layering jewellery, she opted for delicate diamond drop earrings and a few understated rings, allowing the ornate neckline to remain the centre of attention

Akansha complemented the outfit with bronzed nude makeup, softly defined eyes and glossy nude lips

The actress rounded off her glam with side-parted loose waves, keeping the overall aesthetic polished and effortless

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