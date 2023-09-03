Teacher's Day 2023: 6 Famous Gurus From Indian Mythology

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 03, 2023
Teacher's Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to appreciate the hard work and importance of teachers in our lives. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a well-known scholar, teacher and ardent promoter of education
Rishi Ved Vyas was said to have gifted humanity with spiritual knowledge, and philosophy in the form of the great epic Mahabharata, in which he was also, an important character. Said to be the 18th incarnation of Lord Vishnu, he was born to Satyavati and Sage Prashar. Ved Vyas documented all Vedic knowledge in the form of Puranas and Upanishads
Guru Dronacharya was the Guru (Teacher) of the Kauravas and Pandavas in the epic Mahabharata. Despite his reputation as a warrior and archer, Dronacharya was known for his humility and devotion to his students
Guru Vashistha was one of the seven celestial Rishis (sages) in Hindu Mythology and Lord Rama's Guru in Ramayana. He was a wise and powerful Sage, who is known for his knowledge of the Vedas (sacred texts of Hinduism)
Dattatreya is a prominent figure in Hindu Mythology and is considered to be an incarnation of the divine Trinity – Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. He is known for his wisdom and knowledge and is revered as a Guru to many Sages and Saints
Guru Brihaspati is the Guru of the Gods in Hindu Mythology. He is known for his wisdom and knowledge of the Vedas. He is said to be the first person to recite the hymns of the Rigveda, one of the four sacred texts of Hinduism
Sage Valmiki is the Author of the great Indian epic Ramayana and the Teacher of Lord Ram’s sons Lav and Kush. Ramayana is one of the few epics in history that is written in verse. Hence, it is also known as the Adikavya (first Poem) and the Author/Poet Valmiki is known as Adikavi (first Poet)
