Tamannaah Bhatia Looks Romantic In Victoria Beckham's Red Gown At Mumbai Event

By: Aanchal C | May 22, 2026
Tamannaah Bhatia turned heads at a recent Mumbai event, serving timeless Hollywood glamour in a breathtaking ruby-red satin gown by Victoria Beckham
The deep crimson ensemble featured a sleek body-skimming silhouette that gracefully flowed to the floor, giving Tamannaah an effortlessly elegant and statuesque appearance
Soft ruching around the waist added beautiful structure to the outfit while subtly accentuating her frame without overpowering the fluid satin drape
Tamannaah elevated the monochrome look with luxurious emerald-and-diamond jewellery that beautifully contrasted against the rich red satin
She ditched earrings and donned a stunning statement necklace and a bold emerald ring
For glam, the actress opted for luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, shimmering eye makeup, sleek winged eyeliner, and nude lips that kept the focus on the statement outfit and jewels
Completing the look on an ultra-chic note, Tamannaah styled her hair in a middle-parted brushed-back bun
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