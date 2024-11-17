Sushmita Sen To Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: India’s Historic Wins At Miss Universe Pageant

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 17, 2024

At 21, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig made history on Saturday as the first Dane to win the Miss Universe 2024 crown

Meanwhile, it was a disappointing moment for India as its representative, Rhea Singha, did not make the Top 12 cut

Rhea Singha was crowned the new Miss Universe India 2024 in September this year, becoming India's contingent at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant

However, India holds pride in its three historic Miss Universe wins, with each beauty queen leaving a lasting legacy

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu ended India’s 21-year wait by becoming Miss Universe 2021, winning over 80 contestants worldwide

Lara Dutta won Miss Universe 2000, setting records with the highest-ever score of 9.99 in this pageant's history

Last but definitely not least, Sushmita Sen made history in 1994 as the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title

