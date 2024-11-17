Decoding Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's Miss Universe 2024 Victory Look

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 17, 2024
21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the Miss Universe 2024 title, becoming the first contestant from Denmark to achieve this crown
All images from Miss Universe's Instagram
For the Miss Universe finale look, Victoria chose a show-stopping bright pink gown that shimmered under the spotlight
The ensemble was adorned with intricate sequin embellishments and shiny motifs
It featured a plunging neckline, beaded off-the-shoulder straps, a bodycon fit, and a floor-length hem that elegantly finished off her look
Victoria accessorised her victory attire with matching sheer gloves, delicately embellished with shiny beads and dainty earrings
She opted for a soft and radiant makeup with shimmering pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner and glossy pink lips
The Miss Universe 2024 finished off her finale glam with a middle-parted open hairdo with soft curls that complemented her blonde hair
Thanks For Reading!