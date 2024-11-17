Decoding Victoria Kjaer Theilvig's Miss Universe 2024 Victory Look

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 17, 2024

21-year-old Victoria Kjaer Theilvig won the Miss Universe 2024 title, becoming the first contestant from Denmark to achieve this crown

For the Miss Universe finale look, Victoria chose a show-stopping bright pink gown that shimmered under the spotlight

The ensemble was adorned with intricate sequin embellishments and shiny motifs

It featured a plunging neckline, beaded off-the-shoulder straps, a bodycon fit, and a floor-length hem that elegantly finished off her look

Victoria accessorised her victory attire with matching sheer gloves, delicately embellished with shiny beads and dainty earrings

She opted for a soft and radiant makeup with shimmering pink eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner and glossy pink lips

The Miss Universe 2024 finished off her finale glam with a middle-parted open hairdo with soft curls that complemented her blonde hair

