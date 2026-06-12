Surbhi Jyoti Flaunts Baby Bump In Polka-Dotted Dress, Layers Of Pearls In Retro-Inspired Maternity Photoshoot

By: Aanchal C | June 12, 2026
Surbhi Jyoti is continuing to document her pregnancy journey in style. The actress recently shared a fresh set of maternity photos that quickly won over fans online
This time, Surbhi embraced a retro-inspired aesthetic, bringing old-school elegance to her maternity wardrobe with a look that felt straight out of a classic fashion editorial
The mom-to-be slipped into a chic polka-dotted dress featuring a sweetheart neckline and a relaxed, flowy silhouette that beautifully highlighted her baby bump.
Adding a touch of drama, she paired the outfit with delicate black lace gloves and a floral mesh hair accessory that perfectly complemented the vintage theme.
The standout element of the ensemble was undoubtedly the multiple layers of pearl necklaces, which brought timeless sophistication and retro charm to the photoshoot.
Surbhi opted for fresh, glowing makeup featuring radiant skin, rosy cheeks, subtle eye makeup, and pink-toned lips that enhanced her natural pregnancy glow.
Her hair was styled in a neat, fuss-free bun, allowing the statement pearls and vintage-inspired details to remain the focus of the elegant maternity shoot.
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