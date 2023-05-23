Summer styling: 4 classic minimalist jewellery pieces that every woman should own

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Summer is the perfect time to show off your jewellery and experimenting with feminine fashion styles that match perfectly with timeless diamond jewellery pieces. Fuss-free, minimalistic, simple diamond jewellery can be the perfect accompaniment to your cool, breezy summer wardrobe
Not only does it look elegant and chic for both daily wear or formal occasions, it is also gentle on the skin, causing no irritation or discomfort. Toranj Mehta of De Beers Forevermark recommends some must-have diamond pieces that will add a dash of pizazz to all your summer wear.
Timeless diamond solitaires: Whether you’re wearing a breezy summer dress, a pair of shorts or even a tailored work outfit, a pair of diamond solitaires sparkle every time. They are so versatile, simple and tend to any occasion. A definite must in your jewellery wardrobe. Circlet stud earrings are highly recommended
Stylish bracelets: When you are just looking for subtle elegance, a simple diamond bracelet in either white, rose or yellow gold with a single solitaire, is the answer to your collection. Stack the bracelet with your favourite metal watch and you’ve put together a head-turning look
Chic earrings: Summer weddings and cocktail parties can be quite tiresome to dress up with heavy wedding jewellery. Instead, you can simply style yourself with a classy pair of diamond danglers to enhance your look
Fashionable necklaces: Necklines need some extra attention during these hot summer months. Low cut dresses and open necklines can be enhanced with fashionable necklaces. A delicate chain with a balanced pendant can amplify your elegance
