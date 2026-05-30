Summer Detox: Hydrating Drinks To Cleanse Your Body In Hot Season

By: Aanchal C | May 30, 2026
As temperatures soar, staying cool and healthy becomes a top priority. One of the simplest ways to care for your body this season is by sipping on refreshing summer detox drinks
Packed with natural ingredients, these beverages not only help you beat the heat but also flush out toxins, boost hydration, and leave you feeling revitalised from the inside out
Cucumber Mint Water: Infuse water with cucumber slices, mint leaves, and a squeeze of lemon for a hydrating and cooling detox drink
Lemon Ginger Water: Mix fresh lemon juice, grated ginger, and a pinch of honey in water for a zesty cleanse that aids digestion
Amla Juice: Rich in vitamin C, amla juice boosts immunity and flushes out toxins. Drink it with a little honey and water
Coconut Water With Basil Seeds: Add basil seeds (sabja) to coconut water for a nutrient-rich, cooling drink that aids in digestion and detoxification
Detox Green Smoothie: Blend spinach, cucumber, green apple, and celery with coconut water for a fiber-rich, detoxifying smoothie
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