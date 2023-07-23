Stressed Out? Try These 7 Easy Stress-Busting Yoga Asanas for Instant Relief

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
Child's Pose (Balasana): A gentle forward bend that calms the mind and releases tension in the back
Dolphin Pose (Ardha Pincha Mayurasana): A forearm balance that relieves tension in the shoulders and upper back, while also strengthening the core
Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana): A backbend that opens the chest and helps alleviate stress and fatigue
Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani): A restorative pose that promotes relaxation and reduces fatigue
Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): A gentle backbend that promotes flexibility in the spine and relieves tension in the shoulders and chest
Warrior II (Virabhadrasana II): A powerful standing pose that builds strength and focus while releasing tension in the hips and shoulders
Extended Triangle Pose (Utthita Trikonasana): A standing pose that stretches the sides of the body, promotes better digestion, and relieves stress
