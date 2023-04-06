Street Shopping! 5 Markets in Mumbai where you can buy things other than CLOTHES

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 06, 2023
Who doesn't love shopping? And especially on a budget. Here are 5 places in Mumbai to buy things other than clothes
Crawford Market located near CST railway station is popular for wholesale shopping of items like- home decor, fruits, dry fruits and stationery and others
Chor Bazaar in Mohammed Ali road is a antique heaven. The place is perfect for people who love the old world charm
Makemytrip
Dadar Flower Market also known as 'phool market' is a wholesale market for flowers. From roses to tuilips you get it all here
Traveltriangle
Mangaldas Market located in Kalbadevi is the biggest wholesale fabrics market in Mumbai
Housing
Art Plaza Pavement located just outside Jehangir Art gallery in Kala Ghoda is a treat to one's eye. You can buy paintings and potraits in much cheaper price here
Myfavouritething
Thanks For Reading!