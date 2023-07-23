Stepping Back In Time: 9 Mesmerizing Clock Towers In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 23, 2023
The Rajabai Tower (1878) is one of the most popular clock tower in South Mumbai. It is in the confines of the Fort campus of the University of Mumbai
All Pic Courtesy: @_Aksshay
The David Sassoon Clock Tower (1864) located at the entrance of the Jijamata Udyan in Byculla is another illustrious addition to the heritage of Mumbai
St.Thomas Cathedral Clock Tower (1837) is located in Kala Ghoda
Sassoon Dock Gate Clock Tower, Azad Nagar, Colaba
The Bomanjee Hormarjee Wadia Clock Tower (1882) is another heritage structure in Mumbai's Fort area
Crawford Municipal Market also knonw as the Jyotiba Phule Mandai (1869) was designed by Sir William Emerson
Magen David Synagogue (1864) is an Orthodox Sephardi synagogue in Byculla that has a clock tower
The Dock Traffic office building (Prince's and Victoria Docks) -Ghadiyal Godi, Bombay Port Trust.(1890)
Naval Dockyard Clock Tower (1904) is another important clock tower in Fort
Thanks For Reading!