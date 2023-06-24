Monsoon Memories: 7 Vintage Photos From The Past That Paint A Perfect Ode To Mumbai Rains

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
Bombay on August 9, 1868, when the city received 10 inches of rain between sunrise and sunset. The reclaimed land looked like sea and the Malabar and Cumballa hills looked like islands rising out of the sea
Twitter/BombayEmotion
A rainy day at Kalbadevi street in 1946. Also seen is a board of Habib Bank, which originated in Bombay and moved headquarters to Karachi post partition
Twitter/BombayEmotion
A coolie Woman crossing the road in 1948
Twitter/BombayEmotion
The iconic horse ride during rains in the 1950s
Twitter/MumbaiHeritage
Crowds gather for premiere of movie of Devika Rani outside Mumbai’s Imperial Theatre on a rainy day in 1935
Twitter/MumbaiHeritage
A rainy day in the Mumbai of 1970s
Twitter/MumbaiHeritage
Mumbai rains during 1980s
Twitter/MumbaiHeritage
