Monsoon Memories: 7 Vintage Photos From The Past That Paint A Perfect Ode To Mumbai Rains

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023

Bombay on August 9, 1868, when the city received 10 inches of rain between sunrise and sunset. The reclaimed land looked like sea and the Malabar and Cumballa hills looked like islands rising out of the sea

Twitter/BombayEmotion

A rainy day at Kalbadevi street in 1946. Also seen is a board of Habib Bank, which originated in Bombay and moved headquarters to Karachi post partition

Twitter/BombayEmotion

A coolie Woman crossing the road in 1948

Twitter/BombayEmotion

The iconic horse ride during rains in the 1950s

Twitter/MumbaiHeritage

Crowds gather for premiere of movie of Devika Rani outside Mumbai’s Imperial Theatre on a rainy day in 1935

Twitter/MumbaiHeritage

A rainy day in the Mumbai of 1970s

Twitter/MumbaiHeritage

Mumbai rains during 1980s

Twitter/MumbaiHeritage

