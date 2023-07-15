Step Into Suresh Raina's Authentic Culinary Treat At Raina Indian Restaurant In Amsterdam

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 15, 2023
Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is passionate about food and cooking and therefore, he decided to open the restaurant. He also, expressed that he wanted to share his love of Indian food with the people of Amsterdam
We can get glimpses of the restaurant’s ambience as well as Raina himself in the kitchen, actively involved in the culinary process
The menu at the restaurant offers a wide variety of Indian dishes, from starters to main courses to desserts inspired by the rich culinary heritage of India
Raina Indian Restaurant promises on delivering a truly memorable dining experience
For starters, you can choose from Chicken Tikka Afghani, Kebabs, Zaituni Paneer Tikka and other options are available as well
For main courses, you can choose from dishes like Butter Chicken, Lamb Rogan Josh and Tandoori King Prawns
There are also vegetarian options available such as Dal Makhni, Paneer Tikka Masala, Chana Punjabi, Paneer Butter Masala, Mango Paneer and Mushroom Karahi
For desserts, you can choose from Gulab Jamun, Rasgulla, Rasmalai, and Gajar Halwa
The menu also offers a variety of drinks, including lassi, chai, beer, wine, champagne, rum, cocktails and more
Suresh Raina has a special connection to Amsterdam because his wife, Priyanka, used to work in the city’s banking industry. The couple has shared special occasions in Amsterdam, including Priyanka’s birthday
