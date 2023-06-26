25 Most Legendary Restaurants In The World; 4 Are From These Indian Cities

The 12th spot is occupied by Tunday Kababi in Lucknow which is immensely popular for its Mughlai cuisine. “The star offering, the Galouti Kebab, is a culinary masterpiece featuring finely minced meat tenderized with raw papaya and an assortment of spices. Its distinctive taste profile and the legacy behind its creation have garnered Tunday Kababi a devoted following, both domestically and internationally,” according to Taste Atlas