7 Best Restaurants In The World

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 22, 2023

'World’s 50 Best Restaurants' rankings provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for and a pioneer of global gastronomic trends

Also considered the ‘Oscars Of Global Fine Dining’, the 2023 list includes restaurants from 24 territories in five continents worldwide

Central, the flagship Lima restaurant is crowned as the best restaurant in the world as well as the best restaurant in South America. Central is an ode to Peru, with a menu that celebrates the unique biodiversity of the country’s indigenous ingredients whilst championing sustainability

Followed by Disfrutar in Barcelona

Diverxo in Madrid ranks 3rd

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain ranks 4th

At 5th is Alchemist in Copenhagen

Maido in Lima, Peru stands at No. 6

At 7th is Lido 84, in Gardone Riviera, Italy

