Stealing The Spotlight In Red! Vidya Balan Wows In Backless Ornate Anarkali For Raja Shivaji Trailer Launch In Mumbai

By: Aanchal C | April 21, 2026

Vidya Balan made a royal entry at the Raja Shivaji trailer launch in Mumbai, turning heads as she arrived

She radiated regal charm in a show-stopping red anarkali that perfectly captured the spirit of the evening

The stunning ensemble boasted a daring plunging neckline, elegant pleats, and a striking backless silhouette, ensuring all eyes were on her

Intricate gold embroidery added a touch of opulence to her look, complemented by a coordinating dupatta and salwar

Vidya chose bold statement earrings accented with green gemstones, that added a pop of color to the red look

Her makeup was flawlessly luminous, with a fresh dewy base, sultry kohl-lined eyes, rosy cheeks, and softly tinted lips

She completed her look with a sleek bun adorned with fresh roses

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