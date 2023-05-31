Sportswear for newbies: Style your athleisure in budget with these cool tips

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
Embarking on a fitness journey often requires an ideal workout routines, the most motivating gyms, and the right trainers to help achieve your health goals. In the midst of this mission, the most important thing that we all look out for is sportswear
Right clothing is your secret sidekick, so don't settle for basics when it's about your fitness. Don't just settle for the basics; aim higher! Tanveer Daswani, the founder of Baller Athletik suggests some cool tips to style your sportswear
Keep it comfortable: Pick the garments that give you enough freedom and support. The clothes should hug your body, but without any discomfort. Don't overlook adjustable features like elastic waistbands, drawstrings, or customisable straps which allow you to fine-tune your sportswear fit
Pick as per your fitness goal: If your workout routine involves the intensity of HIIT, you must prioritise fabrics boasting superior breathability and rapid-drying features. Materials like nylon or polyester blends with mesh panels or ingenious ventilation can ensure optimal airflow and keep you cool during workout
Look for overall benefit: Pick your clothes that is made with a right technique to stimulate your muscles, bolster your performance, accelerate recovery, and even promote better sleep. Bioceramic mineral infusion in your sportswear will help you improve focus, enhanced balance, and boosted oxygen delivery to the cellular level of your body
Stay Cool and Dry: Equip yourself with sportswear boasting advanced sweat-control technologies to ensure you remain cool and dry. Seek out garments featuring moisture-wicking capabilities that work tirelessly to draw sweat away from your skin, allowing it to evaporate in a flash
Final stretch: Nothing compares than wearing your confidence. So get ready to witness the transformation as you go from fitness enthusiast to a bonafide powerhouse
