Spiritual Shravan: 7 Must-Visit Places in India During The Holy Month

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 09, 2023
Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand: It’s not only known for Jyotirlinga but also for Shakti Peetha
Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh: Kashi Vishwanath Temple is situated on the western bank of the holy river Ganga in Varanasi and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas or temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, also known as 'Vishwanatha' or 'Vishweshwarar' meaning 'the ruler of the universe'
Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: is home to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in India. In Shravan, devotees visit the Mahakaleshwar Temple to seek blessings and witness the powerful evening aarti
Rameshwar in Tamil Nadu: is one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites and holds immense importance in Hindu Mythology. Devotees visit Ramanathaswamy Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva to seek blessings during the month of Shravan. You can take a train first for Chennai and, from there, take a scenic road ride or rail ride to the sacred abode of Shiva
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand: During the auspicious month of Shravan, people come to this city to visit numerous ashrams, temples, and yoga centres. The town offers a serene environment, surrounded by lush green forests and the majestic Himalayan peaks, creating an ideal setting for spiritual practices and self-reflection
Trimbakeshwar Shiva Temple, Maharashtra: is located 28 km from Nashik city and is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The Linga in the temple is in the form of a three faced embodying Tridev representing Lord Brahma (creator), Lord Vishnu (preserver), and Lord Mahesh (destroyer). The origin of the sacred Godavari river is near Trimbak
Somnath Temple in Gujarat: is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of India dedicated to Lord Shiva and an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus all over the world
