Sonam Bajwa Is Too Hot To Handle In White Bodysuit, Shares Pics From Bold Photoshoot.

By: Rahul M | May 15, 2026

Sonam Bajwa shared a series of breathtaking pictures on her Instagram from her latest photoshoot

The actress looked hot in a chic white bodysuit, featuring a halter-neck pattern and a bold backless design

She paired the ensemble with a sleek white stocking and matching shocks, keeping the look monochromatic

Sonam completely ditched accessories to let her daring outfit do all the talking

She kept her glam equally dreamy and minimal with a dewy base, rosy cheeks, smoky eyes and nude, glossy lips

Her hair was left in a middle-parted open style, letting her natural waves complement the look

Sonam's poses were equally daring, garnishing praises and reactions from her followers on Instagram

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