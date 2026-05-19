Sobhita Dhulipala Aces Corporate-Core Style In Chic Blazer Look & Bob Hair

By: Aanchal C | May 19, 2026
Sobhita Dhulipala recently dropped a stunning series of editorial-style pictures on Instagram with a caption, "giving LinkedIn"
Leaning into the growing corporate-core trend, the actress stepped out in a dark-toned tailored blazer paired with matching flared trousers
Instead of layering the suit with a classic white shirt, Sobhita chose to keep the blazer sharply styled on its own
She skipped heavy jewellery and opted for a sleek silver chain, stacked statement rings, and a unique ear pin that elevated the minimal aesthetic beautifully
For makeup, Sobhita kept things soft and polished with glowing skin, rosy cheeks, subtle smoky eyes, and nude lips that perfectly complemented the dark outfit
The actress styled her fresh bob hair in a middle-parted voluminous finish, adding a retro-meets-modern sophistication to the overall appearance
From the tailored silhouette to the effortless styling, Sobhita’s latest look was the perfect mix of power dressing and high-fashion editorial glamour
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