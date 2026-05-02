Ananya Panday Braves Mumbai Heat In Chanel's Sweater-Blazer Combo With Nerdy Glasses

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 02, 2026
Despite the sweltering weather, Ananya Panday didn’t let the Mumbai heatwave put a damper on her style game, stepping out in an impeccably layered Chanel ensemble
The actress donned the designer's Métiers d’Art 2026 collection, wearing a blue sweater with the Superman diamond, replacing the “S” with Chanel’s iconic double-C logo
Over the statement sweater, Ananya layered a light blue striped shirt and an oversized brown striped blazer, mixing classic tailoring with fresh, youthful flair
She swapped the runway’s original pants for tailored black barrel-leg trousers and finished the look with a maroon checked tie, which added an extra chicness
Ananya accessorised her look with nerdy brown glasses, black mules featuring a crisp white accent, and layers of diamond chains.
Her makeup was subtle yet stunning with a flawless base, luminous glow, rosy cheeks, muted eyes and mauve lips
Her hair, styled in middle-parted, effortless waves, rounded off her Chanel look
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