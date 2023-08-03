Sleeping on Germs: 7 Skin Infections Linked to Infrequent Bedsheet Washing

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
Not washing bedsheet because of laziness or time crunch, may cause several skin infections. These unwashed bedsheets are loaded with bacteria, dust mites, fungi, sweat and other bodily fluids, food spillage and so on; which leaves very little space for your skin to breathe
Eczema: Dirty bedsheets rub against your skin while you sleep which can lead to skin irritation
Ringworm: is a fungal infection causing itchy, red, and circular rashes on the skin as they are present in dirty bedsheets
Folliculitis: is red, inflamed bumps or pustules around hair follicles that can be caused when bedsheets are not changed frequently. This is mainly due to sweat, dead skin cells, and oils which accumulate, leading to clogged hair follicles
Impetigo: is a contagious bacterial skin infection caused due to bacteria entering through cuts or open wounds on the skin; present on the unwashed bedsheets
Acne & Dandruff: caused due to dirty bedsheets loaded with bacteria and sebum which may cause acne breakouts. Also, change your pillow cover frequently to prevent dandruff
Athlete's Foot: is caused when the feet come into contact with fungi present on the unwashed bedsheets while sleeping which can cause itching, redness, and peeling skin of the feet
Allergies: Dust mites and bacteria present in unwashed bedsheets can cause respiratory allergies even in children. Therefore, it is necessary to change bedsheets at least once a week
