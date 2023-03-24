Slay your saree look! Try these 7 unconventional draping styles like B-town beauties

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 24, 2023
Pant style drape: like Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Instead of a petticoat at the waist, a pant is worn. It is very comfortable and gives a modern look
Saree drape with a belt : Priyanka Chopra Jonas is slaying the look with her hotness quotient. You can create a similar look
Drape around your neck: for a hassle-free look like Kalki Koechlin. Especially if you have a long neck, try this kind of a drape. You can also, wear some funky minimum neck accessories
Jacket-like blouse: like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja will give a royal look
Ruffle saree: is a fusion saree like the one worn by Pooja Hegde which she paired with a white sequinned bralette; try similar look and you will look stunning
Vintage style saree drape: is best to flaunt your toned figure and have that unconventional look which is perfectly stylish as well
Experimental saree: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore a highly unconventional saree. If you don't mind trying something extraordinary and are not shy of looking bold then, this saree drape is for you
