Sip Japan's Finest: 7 Must-Try Japanese Beverages

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2023

Green Tea (Matcha): Experience the smooth, earthy flavors of traditional Japanese matcha, a finely powdered green tea that's rich in antioxidants and offers a unique tea-drinking experience

Sake: Explore the world of Japanese rice wine, known as sake, with its diverse range of flavors and aroma profiles. From sweet to dry, sake is a staple in Japanese culture and celebrations

Ramune: Indulge in the nostalgic charm of Ramune, a carbonated soft drink known for its iconic Codd-neck bottle and a variety of fruity flavors like lemon, melon, and strawberry

Shochu: Savour the distilled spirit of Shochu, a popular Japanese liquor made from ingredients like barley, sweet potatoes, or rice. Enjoy it on the rocks or in cocktails

Calpis: Delight in the milky, tangy goodness of Calpis, a refreshing drink made from fermented milk, lemon, and sugar, often diluted with water or soda

Yuzu Tea: Experience the zesty and aromatic traditional Japanese citrus-based drink that's both soothing and invigorating

Mugicha: Cool off with Mugicha, a caffeine-free barley tea that is commonly served cold, especially during the hot summer months

