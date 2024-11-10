Single's Day 2024: 7 Reasons Why You Are Still Single

By: Rahul M | November 10, 2024
Every year, Singles' Day is observed on November 11 to celebrate people who are single. Here are seven reasons why you might be single:
High standards: You know what you want and aren’t willing to settle for less. Finding someone who meets all your standards can be challenging
Past baggage: Unresolved issues from past relationships might be holding you back or making it difficult to move on with a new person
Prioritising career: Your focus on work and personal goals doesn't allow you time to focus on dating or prioritising love
Fear of commitment: Many struggle to commit to a serious bond and worry about a long-term relationship. This fear may make you hesitant to explore new experiences
Enjoying independence: You love your freedom and cherish solo time. Being single makes you more happy and independent to fully enjoy your life
Not meeting new people: A limited social circle or not going out to explore can make finding someone harder, leading to you being single
Self-discovery: You’re focused on personal growth and understanding yourself, which ultimately makes you a better partner and a person in future
