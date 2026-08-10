Siddharth Brings Back Retro Charm In ’70s-Inspired Earth-Toned Suit In Latest Photoshoot

By: Aanchal C | August 10, 2026
Siddharth shared a series of chic photos from his latest photoshoot rooted in warm beige and chocolate-brown shades, showcasing a rich, vintage-inspired mood
The actor he wore a lightweight beige button-down shirt with the top buttons left open, creating an effortless and slightly undone vibe
He layered the shirt with a textured brown blazer, adding a formal and luxe touch to the retro look
He paired the separates with brown trousers featuring a relaxed, straight-cut silhouette, which added to the laid-back ’70s-inspired aesthetic
The actor accessorised with dark rectangular sunglasses that gave a sleek, contemporary finish
He finished the ensembles with cream-toned sneakers, complementing the warm, earthy colour palette
His naturally curly, tousled hair worked well with the relaxed outfits and enhanced the old-school charm of the photoshoot
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