Shruti Haasan Brings Modern Twist To Festive Dressing In Elegant Purple Corset-Style Look

By: Aanchal C | September 08, 2026
Shruti Haasan had embraced a vibrant approach to festive fashion with a stunning purple ensemble that brought together structured tailoring, rich satin and colourful embroidery
The actress shared a series of elegant pictures in a structured purple corset top with thick shoulder straps, a visible front zipper, scalloped edges and an asymmetrical pointed hem
The bodice stood out with intricate multicoloured embroidery in aqua, pink and yellow. Delicate beadwork was also incorporated into the detailing, giving the purple top a more ornate, festive finish
She paired the structured top with a deep-purple, high-waisted satin skirt, which featured soft gathers and front draping, creating fluidity against the more defined structure of the corset
Adding contrast to the rich purple outfit, Shruti accessorised with statement oxidised jewellery pieces, showcasing statement earrings, an ornate bracelet and an oversized ethnic ring
Defined brows, subtle winged eyeliner and rosy cheeks were paired with a berry-pink lip, complementing the vibrant tones of her outfit
She rounded off her look with her long dark hair styled in a half-up, half-down ponytail with soft waves framing her face beautifully
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