Shreya Ghoshal Performs At Ambani Event In Regal Saree, Layers Of Magnificent Jewellery

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 05, 2026

Shreya Ghoshal didn't just perform at NMACC's 3rd anniversary celebration, but delivered a full-blown regal fashion moment in a stunning saree look that was hard to miss

The singer oozed royal elegance in an exquisite orange saree by Ritu Kumar, which was heavily decked up with intricate gold zari work and a rich embroidered border

She paired the classic six-yard with a matching gold blouse, keeping the palette cohesive while letting the craftsmanship shine

Adding drama, Shreya styled the saree with a second pallu, featuring green dupatta with similar gold work, draped elegantly over her right shoulder and arms

Her accessories equally did the talking with layered necklaces showcasing a bold choker and a heavy long piece, along with statement earrings, stacked bangles, and a massive ring

She balanced the opulence with glowing makeup, think radiant skin, shimmering-smoky eyes, rosy cheeks, and understated nude lips

A middle-parted bun adorned with fresh gajra and soft face-framing strands completed her timeless look

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