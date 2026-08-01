Shravan 2026: Onion, Garlic & Other Foods You Must Avoid During Sawan Month

By: Aanchal C | August 01, 2026
Shravan, also known as Sawan, is considered one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Shiva
During this period, many devotees follow a satvik diet, avoiding foods believed to distract the mind or burden digestion. Check out five foods that are traditionally avoided during the sacred month:
Onion: Onion is generally avoided during Shravan because it is considered tamasic in nature. It is believed to stimulate worldly desires rather than promote calmness and spiritual discipline
Garlic: Like onion, garlic is also classified as a tamasic ingredient in Ayurveda. Many devotees skip it during Shravan to maintain a simple, pure and satvik diet while observing prayers and fasting
Non-Vegetarian Food: Meat, fish and eggs are commonly avoided throughout Shravan. Since the month is dedicated to devotion and self-restraint, many people choose vegetarian meals as a spiritual practice
Processed & Junk Foods: Packaged snacks, fried fast food and heavily processed meals are usually discouraged during Shravan. Instead, fresh fruits, vegetables, homemade satvik dishes and simple meals are preferred to support both physical well-being
Alcohol: Alcohol is avoided during Shravan as devotees focus on purity of body and mind. Refraining from intoxicating drinks is considered an important part of observing the holy month with discipline
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