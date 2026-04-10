Shilpa Shetty Looks Ravishing In Champagne Anarkali, But Fans Can't Look Away From Her Majestic Emerald Choker

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 10, 2026

Shilpa Shetty has always had a way with traditional fashion, and her latest look served as a masterclass in getting it absolutely right

The actress recently wowed in an exquisite floor-length champagne anarkali from Gopi Vaid's Chaar Bagh collection, that was equal parts bold and elegant

The ensemble was decked up with intricate mirror work, silver zari, and shimmering sequins, and featured subtle cut-out at the waist that added a daring edge

The real showstopper, however, was Shilpa's jewellery, featuring a majestic emerald and diamond choker, a matching pendant and a few statement rings

Her glam was nothing short of dreamy with a lit-from-within glow, rosy cheeks, nude smoky eyes, and a soft nude lip

Her signature middle-parted, voluminous wavy hair rounded off her look effortlessly

In one of the pictures, husband Raj Kundra joined her, dressed in a coordinated green bandhgala and white pyjamas, a couple moment that was as charming as it was stylish

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