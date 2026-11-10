Shilpa Shetty Keeps The Diwali Fashion Mood Going In Regal Gold Saree-Inspired Look

By: Aanchal C | November 10, 2026
Diwali might be over, but Shilpa Shetty is clearly keeping the festive fashion momentum alive
The actress shared a series of pictures from a Diwali bash, where she stepped out in a champagne-gold saree-inspired ensemble
Shilpa's outfit featured a saree-like silhouette, styled with pleats gathered neatly at the waist. The pallu was draped diagonally across her torso, creating a graceful fall while retaining the traditional appeal of a saree
She paired the drape with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring a corset-style construction with a structured fit and softly draped neckline
The highlight of the ensemble was undoubtedly its long, jacket-style cape in beige-gold. It featured elaborate embroidery, mirror work, multicoloured stone embellishments and ornate borders
Shilpa accessorised with a multi-stoned gold necklace, statement gold kadas and minimal rings that complemented the embellishments without overwhelming the look
Shilpa rounded off the look with a luminous makeup base, defined eyes and nude-pink lips, while her hair was styled in a middle-parted wavy look
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