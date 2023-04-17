Shillong to Ranikhet and Bir Billing; 7 destinations to try Paragliding in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
Manali, Himachal Pradesh is a popular tourist destination that offers paragliding experience to all the adventure junkies. Kullu Valley, Sethan, Halan, Solang Valley and Barot are the best spots in Manali for paragliding
Shillong, Meghalaya is one of the best locations in North East to go paragliding. September to April are the best months to go paragliding in Meghalaya
Sanasar, Jammu And Kashmir is heaven on earth. The place is perfect to experience the beautiful view of the majestic Himalayan range while Pragliding
Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh's Palampur area is a popular destination for paragliding in India. October to June are the best time to go paragliding in Bir Billing
Mussoorie, Uttarakhand is a popular hill station known for its pine trees and mountain ranges. If you are an amateur paragliding, this is the perfect place for you. Visit the hill station any time except monsoon
Kamshet, Maharashtra is few hours drive from Mumbai and Pune. It is one of the most popular paragliding destination in the western region of the country. Fly here to get the scenic view of the Sahyadri mountain ranges. Visit Kamshet any time except monsoon season
Ranikhet, Uttarakhand is known for adventure sports like paragliding, hand gliding and more. Visit this small town any time except monsoon to experience the bird's view of the mesmerising landscape
Thanks For Reading!