Shikhar Dhawan's Irish Wife Sophie Shine Sizzles In Hot-Red Beach Look During Honeymoon In Maldives

By: Aanchal C | March 09, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is currently having the best time of his life with his Irish wife Sophie Shine in the Maldives

The duo got married in a private ceremony in delhi on February 21, 2026, and soon headed for a ocean-bliss honeymoon

Sophie delighted her followers by sharing a series of stunning pictures from their visit, striking poses in bold look

For the outing, she donned a hot red off-shoulder bralette-style top, styled with a mocha-toned bikini and beige pants

A dramatic cheetah-printed hat and sleek black sunglasses elevated the beach look perfectly

A soft makeup with rosy cheeks and nude glossy lips, and her Magalsutra rounded off her daring look

Her carousel ended with a floating breakfast snap, captioned, "Postcard from Paradise 🏝️💛"

Thanks For Reading!

Hardik Pandya Flaunts ₹3.89 Lakh Skeleton Watch During Team India's T20 World Cup Victory: Know...
Find out More