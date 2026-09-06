Shikhar Dhawan Takes Wife Sophie Shine On Romantic Kashmir Escape, Enjoys Horse Ride Amid Mountains

By: Aanchal C | September 06, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine shared a series of stunning pictures from their recent vacation, writing, “Beautiful Kashmir”

One romantic picture showed the couple walking hand-in-hand across a lush, rocky landscape, surrounded by towering peaks and beautiful clouds

Dhawan was seen enjoying horse ride on a majestic black horse while dressed casually in a leather jacket, white T-shirt, navy trousers and sunglasses

The duo opted for dark-toned outfits, with Sophie in a fitted black outfit with sunglasses, sneakers and open wavy hairdo

In one picture, they stood with their backs to the camera, taking in the expansive mountain views and dramatic blue skies

The two also enjoyed a relaxed tea time with local snacks, smiling for the camera as they took in the serene surroundings

The picturesque surroundings, candid moments and romantic poses made their Kashmir vacation look like a memorable escape

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