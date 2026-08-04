Shikhar Dhawan & Sophie Shine Romance In Coordinated Red-And-Black Looks, Serve Couple Goals

By: Aanchal C | August 04, 2026

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine delighted fans after sharing a series of stunning pictures together, with the couple serving major romance and fashion inspiration in coordinated evening ensembles

Shikhar kept his look effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble comprising an open-collar shirt, tailored trousers, layered silver chains, a luxury watch and classic black loafers

While Shikhar kept things sleek and simple, Sophie effortlessly stole the spotlight in a stunning red satin gown that was impossible to miss

Her bold ensemble featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, sculpted draping and a figure-flattering silhouette that flowed into a graceful floor-length skirt

She elevated the glamorous outfit with ruby and diamond jewellery, including statement earrings, a matching necklace, delicate rings and a bracelet

Her beauty look complemented the outfit perfectly, featuring a glowing skin, winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and rosy nude lips that let the red attire shine beautifully

Sophie rounded off her night glam with sleek high ponytail featuring soft face-framing strands that added elegance

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