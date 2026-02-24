Shikhar Dhawan Shares Unseen Wedding Pictures With Irish Wife Sophie Shine, Newlyweds' Romantic Moments Win Hearts

By: Aanchal C | February 24, 2026

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan tied the knot with his long-term Irish girlfriend Sophie Shine on February 21 in Delhi NCR, attended by close friends and family members

The duo has now taken to their Instagram to share more romantic and unseen wedding pictures, captioning: "Our own fairytale ❤️"

The newly released visuals showed the two participating in the rituals of their Hindu wedding, both adorned in ethnic look and varmala

In one special picture, Shikhar and Sophie posed romantically while looking into each other's eyes

For the big day, Sophie stunned in an ivory floral lehenga by Manish Malhotra with emerald and diamond jewellery

Standing beside his bride, Shikhar complemented her bride in an exquisite by white-on-white sherwani

He completed the look with a crisp white safa (turban) and a emerald mala

