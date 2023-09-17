Shehnaaz Gill's Fashion Evolution From Bigg Boss 13

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Bigg Boss 13 (2019) brought immense fame to Punjabi girl, Shehnaaz Gill. The model-actress has a huge fan following and has undergone extreme fashion transformation since then. Her evolution in the world of fashion has been phenomenal. Take a look at a few of here best styled outfits. She wore a plunging neck golden bodycon gown at the World Premiere of her upcoming movie 'Thank You For Coming'
Gill has appeared in a few television reality shows, music videos and recently, Bollywood movies. Besides, she hosts her own show, 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' where she calls various celebrities. She wore a midnight blue strapless midi dress which featured a corseted bodice, with embellishments and tassels during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)
Shehnaaz looks bold and beautiful in this black high-neck top paired with a black jacket and wore a pink skirt beneath it. Her choice of heels is elevating the entire look
Gill is also, a fan of polka dots like many of us and hence, was seen posing in a pretty pink polka dot and thigh slit dress with detailing at the neck
She looks like a diva in this black floral ensemble and knows how to slay it like a queen
An ideal dress for a date is what Shehnaaz Gill is wearing in this picture! The black cut-out dress with thigh slit and cross neck pattern looks stunning on Shehnaaz
The casual look that any girl can pull off, is this look from Madam Shehnaaz. She paired a black full-sleeved crop top with torn shorts. Indeed! Shehnaaz Gill has come a long way; both in her career and fashion evolution
