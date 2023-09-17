7 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved That He Is An Ideal Husband Every Girl Dreams Of

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan is all over the place for his recently released Blockbuster movie 'Jawan'. He has always been a true gentleman and the most loved Bollywood actor with millions of female fan following. The star is also a doting husband and has proved that he is an ideal husband every girl dreams of
His cute dimples when he smiles can melt any girl's heart but apart from his charismatic looks, SRK knows how to take care of his woman
King Khan has been spotted at multiple locations helping his wife Gauri. One such instance was when the star was seen carrying train of her long gown
Shah Rukh Khan holding Gauri's hand while they walk down the stairs taking utmost care that she doesn't trip due to her long heels
Last year in September; Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle and became a cheerleader for his darling wife, announcing his wife- Gauri Khan's upcoming show, 'Dream Homes With Gauri Khan'
Shah Rukh Khan was once asked if he could get Gauri to design his film's sets, then, he replied: "We make really small films. We can't afford to get her on board for our films."
The power couple is blessed with 3 kids, a mansion called Mannat and many other properties, restaurants, production house and what not! But, yes, the couple is an inspiration as they started from scratch and now, are ruling the world
