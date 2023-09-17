Happy Birthday Modiji: 10 Times PM Modi Charmed Everyone With His Unique Dressing Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 today. On his birthday, take a look at moments when PM Modi charmed everyone with his unique dressing style; each suitable for that particular occasion. Indian PM with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit in India. He wore a closed neck jacket with a plain full-sleeved kurta and chudidar pyjama
At the G20 Gala Dinner; Indian PM choose to wear a relaxing outfit. He looked stylish in a white coloured kurta and wore a striped blue colour overcoat and white pyjama
When Modiji welcomed Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi; he colour contrasted his kurta, pyjama and jacket with brown formal shoes. Quite an impressive look, must say!
PM Modi can be seen playing chess with the brilliant chess player Praggnanandhaa in this picture. What's another special thing about this moment is PM's dressing style here
Modiji has always stayed close to Indian culture, heritage and diversity which is reflected in his outfits. On this year's Independence Day, he wore a colourful Rajasthani turban with white kurta and pyjama and a jacket over it
Take a cue from our very own Modiji to rock the Safari look. He wore this army t-shirt and a similar coloured jacket over it on his visit to Bandipur & Mudumalai reserves. What made the look complete was his hat!
He wore a black kurta and a light brown long jacket over it which he paired it with a white pyjama
Last year, during the Diwali festival; PM Modi was seen celebrating the occasion with our brave soldiers in Kargil. He completely slayed in an army shirt with a matching hat and paired it with a black trouser pant and shoes
Winter look: PM Modi looks great in grey kurta with a winter jacket and a shawl over it paired aptly with a white chudidar pyjama, socks and shoes
Navratri look: Men love to wear a bandani dupatta over kurta pyjama during Navratri festival and so, does PM Modi. He knows how to look perfect in all his outfits styled according to each occasion
Thanks For Reading!